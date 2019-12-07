Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Maryam Nawaz wants to go abroad for six weeks

55 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz wants to go abroad for six weeks

Photo: Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook

Maryam Nawaz, a PML-N leader and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, filed a petition on Saturday to have her name removed from the Exit Control List. 

Maryam filed the petition in the Lahore High Court and asked to be allowed to leave the country for six weeks. She has also challenged the legality of her name being placed on the ECL without her version being taken.

She said in her petition that ever since her mother’s death in July, her father has been unwell. She said she has been his primary caregiver. He is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment.

She has asked the court to allow her to travel to London to care for her father.

She asked the court to remove her name from the ECL till the final verdict in her case is announced.

