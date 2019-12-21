Maryam Nawaz files second petition to remove name from ECL

Maryam Nawaz has filed a second petition to get her name removed from the ECL.

The petition was approved for hearing on Saturday by the Lahore High Court. Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will head a two-judge bench that will hear the case on Monday.

He also heard her last petition, which he disposed of after directing the federal government to make a decision in the case within seven working days.

Maryam told the court that nine working days have passed but no decision has been made.

Maryam was arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and was in custody until the high court granted her bail. She is now approaching the court seeking permission to travel abroad so she can be with her father Nawaz Sharif, who is in London, receiving medical treatment.

