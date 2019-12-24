Marriyum Aurangzeb: NAB has no evidence against Ahsan Iqbal

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has claimed that NAB has no evidence against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal to prove the corruption charges against him.

Aurangzeb, flanked by PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, was speaking to the media outside an Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday.

NAB arrested Iqbal on Monday in the Narowal Sports City case. He is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the project in his constituency.

Aurangzeb, however, believes NAB found no evidence of kickback or commission against Iqbal. She said the project began in 2009 when the PPP was in power.

“Those who are standing with the masses and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif are being arrested without any evidence.”

Speaking about the project, she said that Iqbal did not give any approval individually, there were other forums alongside who gave the go-ahead for it.

Aurangzeb said Iqbal is behind the bars for “fulfilling all his promises” and it was he who revived the development projects that were “left for dead” by the PPP government.

She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using the FIA and NAB to “punish” his political rivals.

