Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Marriyum Aurangzeb: NAB has no evidence against Ahsan Iqbal

20 mins ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb: NAB has no evidence against Ahsan Iqbal

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, has claimed that NAB has no evidence against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal to prove the corruption charges against him.

Aurangzeb, flanked by PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, was speaking to the media outside an Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday.

NAB arrested Iqbal on Monday in the Narowal Sports City case. He is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the project in his constituency.

Aurangzeb, however, believes NAB found no evidence of kickback or commission against Iqbal. She said the project began in 2009 when the PPP was in power.

“Those who are standing with the masses and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif are being arrested without any evidence.”

Speaking about the project, she said that Iqbal did not give any approval individually, there were other forums alongside who gave the go-ahead for it.

Aurangzeb said Iqbal is behind the bars for “fulfilling all his promises” and it was he who revived the development projects that were “left for dead” by the PPP government.

She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using the FIA and NAB to “punish” his political rivals.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ahsan IQBAL Marriyum Aurangzeb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.