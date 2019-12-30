Mansehra teacher arrested for rape, torture of 10-year-old student

A teacher raped and tortured a 10-year-old student in Abbottabad’s Mansehra, an initial medical report revealed Monday.

Police arrested the teacher, Shamsuddin and he will be presented in court today (Monday).

A child was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after his madrassah teacher raped him and then beat him in Mansehra, according to his family. The child’s family had asked the authorities to arrest the suspect and ensure that justice is dispensed.

The police have registered a case and arrest four alleged accomplices of the madrassah teacher, including his brother.

Police said the education department, too, has initiated an inquiry against the government teacher.

According to the medical report, the child also had bruises on his body and his eyes were swollen.

The DIG said Shamsuddin was employed at a government school but he was just drawing salary and not going to the school.

He was running his own illegal madrassah. The madrassah has now been sealed.

The Hazara Students Society staged a protest over the rape and asked for strict action against the suspect.

