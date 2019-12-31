Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
Mansehra man accused of rape remanded in police custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The man arrested for raping and torturing a 10-year-old in Abottabad’s Mansehra has been handed over to the police on a five-day physical remand.

A local court passed the order on Monday. The accused, Qari Shamsuddin, was brought to court amid tight security.

The police had arrested him Sunday night (December 29) from the Parhana area after he had gone into hiding. Shamsuddin, his brother and four other men have been arrested for raping and torturing a 10-year-old in a seminary of Parhana.

The child was rushed to a hospital by his family after the incident. His family had asked the authorities to arrest the suspect and ensure that justice is dispensed.

On Monday (December 30), an initial medical report confirmed the rape and torture.

According to the medical report, the child also had bruises on his body and his eyes were swollen.

Shamsuddin was a government school employee and had been running an illegal madrassah which has now been sealed.

Following this, police have started an investigation on the running of illegal and unregistered madrassahs.

The Hazara Students Society staged a protest over the rape and asked for strict action against the suspect.

With additional reporting by Mohammad Faheem from Mansehra.

 
