Saturday, December 7, 2019
Mandi Bahauddin woman killed for not returning Rs50,000

1 hour ago
Mandi Bahauddin woman killed for not returning Rs50,000

Photo: Mandi Bahauddin police/Facebook

A woman in Mandi Bahauddin was killed for refusing to return Rs50,000 she had borrowed from a man. The suspect confessed a month after the murder. 

The suspect, identified as Amir Hayat, said that he lent the money to the woman, who was a friend of his. He called her to meet him near a canal in Qadirabad and they were sitting and talking when the man demanded the money back but the woman refused to return it.

This enraged him and he pushed the woman into the canal.

DPO Nasir Siyal said that a case was registered against unknown suspects last month.

Further investigating is under way.

