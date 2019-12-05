Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Mandi Bahauddin teacher claims he was shot by student 

2 hours ago
Mandi Bahauddin teacher claims he was shot by student 

A teacher of the Government Boy College in Mandi Bahauddin was allegedly shot by one of his students outside his house on Thursday. 

The student was reportedly expelled by the teacher a few days back over disciplinary issues.

“He did this to take revenge from me,” the teacher claimed. “I was leaving for work in the morning with my children when six men attacked me with guns and sticks.” He was immediately shifted to a District Headquarter Hospital.

“They threatened me saying that I will have to face the consequences of expelling the student,” the teacher said.

The police have arrested two suspects and are conducting further investigation.

mandi bahauddin
 
