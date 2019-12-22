Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Man, wife injured in armed attack in Lahore

3 hours ago
A couple were injured, the woman critically, in a firing incident in Lahore’s Ichra on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Adnan and his wife Samira.

The police have recorded Adnan’s statement and lodged an FIR.

In his statement, Adnan said he fought with a man named Haider. Haider attacked him earlier in the day and then barged into his house with a few accomplices Saturday night. They argued and then Haider opened fire.

He opened fire, injuring Adnan and Samira. The house is located in Fazila Colony.

Family and neighbours say the police were informed after the first attack but didn’t take any action.

Adnan said his wife’s condition is very bad. Doctors say Samira got hit in the stomach and is in critical condition.

The police have lodged a case and are searching for the suspects.

