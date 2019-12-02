Man shot dead for not withdrawing robbery case against relative

A man was shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday for not withdrawing a robbery case he filed against a relative.

The victim has been identified as Sikandar. He had lodged a robbery case against a relative named Muhammad Ashraf after his sister’s house was robbed. Ashraf demanded that he withdraw the case but Sikandar refused.

Ashraf and another man named Wilayat Khan then opened fire at Sikandar and then fled after killing him.

The firing occurred in Chilianwala.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code by Sikandar’s father.

The police are conducting raids to find and arrest them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.