Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Local

Man murders wife, best friend, daughter in Multan

32 mins ago
Man murders wife, best friend, daughter in Multan

A man in Multan murdered his wife and best friend because he suspected that they were having an affair. 

His daughter tried to stop him from attacking the wife and he killed her too.

He attacked the three with a knife and stabbed them to death at his house on Old Shujabad Road. He managed to escape after the murders.

Their neighbours told the police that Yasin used to fight with his wife a lot. He even ran away with their son once, the neighbour said, adding that the suspect used to beat his wife every day. When other neighbours tried to stop him, he would fight us too, he said.

CPO Zubair Dareeshk said that the forensic team has collected evidence and further investigation is underway.

The bodies have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital for their post-mortem examinations.

Multan Murder
 
