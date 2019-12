A man has been accused of killing his uncle following a fight over Rs4,000 in Larkana on Wednesday.

The police have collected evidence and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Ghulam Akbar’s family told the police that his nephew had borrowed Rs4,000 from him and they had a fight after the suspect refused to return the money.

The body has been handed over to the deceased’s family after the postmortem examination.

A case has been registered against.