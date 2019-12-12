Man murders married sister at her house in Karachi

A man has been accused of murdering his sister at her house on Karachi’s Nishtar Road for choosing her own groom.

The deceased and her husband, Yousaf Kamal, were from Charsadda. They had moved to the house near Filmistan Cinema recently. Her husband had rented the house for a year and a half, one of their neighbours told the police.

The 25-year-old woman was at her house and her husband at work when her brother entered their house and opened fire. He escaped after the attack.

The neighbours heard the shots and called the police. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but she died on the way.

An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating the case.