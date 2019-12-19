Man kills pir over 10 marla plot in Faisalabad

A pir (spiritual healer) was murdered following a fight over a 10 marla plot in Faislabad Wednesday.
The police have arrested the suspect and seized a weapon from him.
The suspect, identified as Shaukat, was said to be a follower of the pir.
The pir had given the plot to his follower so he could live there. They had a big fight after he asked for it back, said the police.
Shaukat was a follower of Pir Buksh at first, but then the two had a fight, said a relative of the deceased.
Amir Waheed, the spokesperson for the CPO, said that a case has been registered and the police are investigating the case.