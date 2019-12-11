Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Man kills farmer for ratting him out to employers

45 mins ago
Man kills farmer for ratting him out to employers

A contractor has been arrested for killing a farmer who ratted him out to his employers for embezzling funds of a plantation project.

The suspect was given a Rs10 million contract for planting trees on a plot. The deceased was hired by the contractor to plant the trees. However, he found out that Farrukh Akram was cheating the landowners and had embezzled the funds as well, according to the police.

Akram, however, has denied the charge. He claimed that Zahid died by suicide.

“This project is worth millions of rupees,” he told the media. “Do you think I am that stupid that I would murder him in broad daylight?”

Zahid’s body was found in Bahtar on November 25.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
attock Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Attock, murder, farmer killed, crime, funds embezzlement,
 
MOST READ
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
UK's NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
UK’s NCA transfers £190 million to Pakistan: report
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.