Man kills farmer for ratting him out to employers

A contractor has been arrested for killing a farmer who ratted him out to his employers for embezzling funds of a plantation project.

The suspect was given a Rs10 million contract for planting trees on a plot. The deceased was hired by the contractor to plant the trees. However, he found out that Farrukh Akram was cheating the landowners and had embezzled the funds as well, according to the police.

Akram, however, has denied the charge. He claimed that Zahid died by suicide.

“This project is worth millions of rupees,” he told the media. “Do you think I am that stupid that I would murder him in broad daylight?”

Zahid’s body was found in Bahtar on November 25.

