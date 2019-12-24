Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Man killed by brother-in-law in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony: police

6 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A man, identified as 32-year-old Abu Bakr, was shot dead after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on him in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony Monday night.

The police have said that the deceased’s brother-in-law and his wife’s cousin are missing.

Abu Bakr had married a woman of his own choice a few days back. He and his wife had a fight after which she left the house and went back to her parents.

The parents then called Abu Bakr to sort their differences. He, however, was shot dead just as he reached the house.

A case was registered against the deceased for kidnapping a woman.

