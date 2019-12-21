Man arrested for stealing bank data to shop online

A man was arrested by the FIA’s Karachi Cyber Crime Wing for stealing bank information and using it shop online. He then sold the items he bought.

The man, identified as Mohsin, was arrested in Larkana.

He stole private data and hundreds of thousands of rupees from banks. The FIA said it found incriminating data on his mobile phone and laptop.

According to the agency, he also used the dark web, deep web and black web.

A case has been lodged against him and the search for the other members of his gang is under way.

