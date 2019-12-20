Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Man arrested for reporting fake robbery on police helpline

44 mins ago
Man arrested for reporting fake robbery on police helpline

A Pindi Bhattian man was arrested for lying to the police by making fake calls on their helpline.

The man, identified as Jahangir, lived in Pindi Bhattian’s Bhobharay village. He called the police’s 15 helpline to report a robbery.

He said two unidentified robbers stole Rs600,000 from him and fled. But when the Sukhekhi police arrived, they found that things didn’t add up.

They questioned Jahangir who later admitted to lying. He said he had borrowed money from some people and lied to save himself.

The police arrested him and lodged a case.

Police
 
