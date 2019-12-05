Man accused of rape arrested in Karachi’s Quaidabad

A man accused of raping a woman in his neighbourhood was arrested in Majeed Colony in Karachi’s Quaidabad early Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Sajid, was caught by residents of the colony and was handed over to the Rangers, according to witnesses.

The woman’s family claimed that Sajid raped her when she was alone at home.

The accused has been arrested by the Quaidabad police. The victim has undergone medical tests at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and DNA samples have been taken from both her and Sajid.

“The confirmation of the crime will only be made after medical reports come,” said a police officer.

An FIR has been registered against Sajid and further investigations are under way.