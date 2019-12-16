Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car

48 mins ago
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has gifted Prime Minister Imran Khan a new car.

The car is made by Malaysian automobile maker Proton. The X70 was launched in December 2018 and its cheapest variant costs Rs3.7 million.

The ceremony to gift the car was at the Malaysian High Commission. High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, PM’s Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and other officials attended the event.

Dawood received the gift on behalf of the prime minister. Ibrahim spoke about the relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan and said the two countries had been brothers since 1947.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Malaysia from December 19 to 21 and will meet PM Mahathir in Kuala Lumpur.

The high commissioner said a meeting of the Pak-Malaysia trade mission will be held in Islamabad soon. He said the trade volume between the two countries is valued at $1.1 billion, which will increase.

A tweet posted by the high commission called this the X70’s debut in Pakistan.





 


 
 
 
 
 
 
