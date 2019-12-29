Madrassah teacher accused of raping, beating child in Mansehra

A child was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after his madrassah teacher raped him and then beat him in Mansehra, according to his family. The child’s family has asked the authorities to arrest the suspect and ensure that justice is dispensed.

The police have registered a case and arrest four alleged accomplices of the madrassah teacher. The prime suspect is still on the run.

The DIG said that the man, identified as Shamsuddin, was employed at a government school but he was just drawing salary and not going to the school.

He was running his own illegal madrassah.The madrassah has now been sealed.

The Hazara Students Society staged a protest over the rape and asked for strict action against the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.