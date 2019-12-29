Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Madrassah teacher accused of raping, beating child in Mansehra

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Madrassah teacher accused of raping, beating child in Mansehra

A child was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after his madrassah teacher raped him and then beat him in Mansehra, according to his family. The child’s family has asked the authorities to arrest the suspect and ensure that justice is dispensed.

The police have registered a case and arrest four alleged accomplices of the madrassah teacher. The prime suspect is still on the run.

The DIG said that the man, identified as Shamsuddin, was employed at a government school but he was just drawing salary and not going to the school.

He was running his own illegal madrassah.The madrassah has now been sealed.

The Hazara Students Society staged a protest over the rape and asked for strict action against the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
child abuse mansehra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Swat, madrasah, Hazara, rape, teacher
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.