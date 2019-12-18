MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Numaish reopens Dec 20

A track of Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi will be opened for traffic from December 20.

This is expected to bring relief to people as the closure of the road had adversely affected traffic in the city.

The carpeting of the track on Sharae Quaideen adjacent to Numaish Chowrangi has been completed. The construction of the opposite track, however, is underway. Both tracks will be opened next week, according to sources.

“This is one of the main roads of the city,” a motorist said. “We faced a lot of difficulties because traffic on nearby roads worsened,” he said.

Following the opening of these tracks, the flow of traffic on Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung Road and Corridor III (road between Empress Market and Malir) will reduce.

By February 2020, the construction of all roads leading from the Numaish intersection of MA Jinnah Road will be completed except the Numaish Chowrangi underpass, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2020.

