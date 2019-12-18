Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Numaish reopens Dec 20

2 hours ago
MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Numaish reopens Dec 20

A track of Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi will be opened for traffic from December 20.

This is expected to bring relief to people as the closure of the road had adversely affected traffic in the city.

The carpeting of the track on Sharae Quaideen adjacent to Numaish Chowrangi has been completed. The construction of the opposite track, however, is underway. Both tracks will be opened next week, according to sources.

“This is one of the main roads of the city,” a motorist said. “We faced a lot of difficulties because traffic on nearby roads worsened,” he said.

Following the opening of these tracks, the flow of traffic on Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung Road and Corridor III (road between Empress Market and Malir) will reduce.

By February 2020, the construction of all roads leading from the Numaish intersection of MA Jinnah Road will be completed except the Numaish Chowrangi underpass, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.