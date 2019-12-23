Lotte Foundation awards scholarships to students at UET Lahore

The Lotte Scholarship Foundation awarded scholarships to students at the University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore on November 21.

These scholarships were awarded in a ceremony held at the varsity. The event had a great turnout.

It was attended by Chief Executive of Lotte Kolson Khayyam Rajpoot, Chief Financial Officer Jeung Hoon Lee, Director Al-Khwarizmi Institute of Computer Science Dr Waqar Mahmood, Director Financial Aid and Career Services Dr Usman Ghani and other distinguished guests from the UET and Lotte Kolson.

Addressing the attendees, Khayyam Rajpoot said, “The master plan is made by Almighty Allah, but it’s crucial to have the right temperament and work hard in everything.”

Dr Waqar Mahmood encouraged scholars to have a firm belief in Almighty Allah, in themselves and work hard. He also urged them to find innovative ways to contribute to the society.