Levies police station bombed in Chaman

Terrorists blew up on Tuesday a Levies police station in Chaman, Balochistan, officials said.

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Yasir Iqbal said the miscreants blew up the Levies police station in Kali Abdur Rehman area by planting explosives.

The explosion caused severe damage to the building, the official said. However, no casualties were reported in its wake.

AC Iqbal said the police station didn’t have a boundary wall which helped the miscreants place explosives.

Contingents of Levies and security forces surrounded the vicinity immediately after the blast. They placed security cordons and collected circumstantial evidence.

The miscreants used nearly 10kg explosive material to bomb the building, according to the bomb disposal squad.

Further investigation was under way, the officials added.

