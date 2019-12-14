Lawyers’ attack on Lahore hospital was ‘partly justified’, says Rabbani

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raza Rabbani has said the attack by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore had “justification to some extent”.

Rabbani said so while speaking to journalist Matiullah Jan. The journalist shared a video of his interview on Youtube.

“The instigation by doctors was inappropriate, while there had been complete inaction by the state,” the PPP leader said.

“FIR was lodged, people were identified but they were not arrested.”

He said lawyers rallied to the hospital and took enough time to reach there, but the administration didn’t stop them.

“It is inappropriate to put the entire blame on lawyers, while it was also inappropriate to attack the hospital this way,” Rabbani said.

“However, I understand that to some extent its justification was there.”

The PPP leader said the deaths of patients at the hospital were immensely regretful.

However, inaction by the administration precipitated this action, he added.

