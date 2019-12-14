Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lawyers’ attack on Lahore hospital was ‘partly justified’, says Rabbani

4 mins ago
Lawyers’ attack on Lahore hospital was ‘partly justified’, says Rabbani

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raza Rabbani has said the attack by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore had “justification to some extent”.

Rabbani said so while speaking to journalist Matiullah Jan. The journalist shared a video of his interview on Youtube.

“The instigation by doctors was inappropriate, while there had been complete inaction by the state,” the PPP leader said.

“FIR was lodged, people were identified but they were not arrested.”

He said lawyers rallied to the hospital and took enough time to reach there, but the administration didn’t stop them.

“It is inappropriate to put the entire blame on lawyers, while it was also inappropriate to attack the hospital this way,” Rabbani said.

“However, I understand that to some extent its justification was there.”

The PPP leader said the deaths of patients at the hospital were immensely regretful.

However, inaction by the administration precipitated this action, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
PIC Attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rabbani, Raza Rabbani, PIC attach, Lahore, hospital, lawyers, doctors, Punjab Institute of Cardiology
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.