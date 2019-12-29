Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Lahore’s Alif Laila book bus teleports children to another world

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Lahore’s Alif Laila book bus teleports children to another world

Photo Source: Facebook/Alif Laila Book Bus

Parked in the corner of a small community park in Lahore’s Gulberg, the Alif Laila Book Bus is a safe haven for readers and an entry into the world of imagination.

Upon entering into the double-decker bus, you’re greeted by its ‘driver’: a stuffed toy behind the steering wheel. The library is colourful, with shelves full of books. Cushions and rugs are spread across the bus. There is a small activities corner where children play games.

A staircase leads to the upper deck of the bus which also is a reading area, cosy for children to get lost in another world.

“When we come here, we get to read a lot of books and also gain knowledge about our national heroes such as Edhi,” said a student.

The library, with more than 12,000 books, caters to reader from the ages of four years to 15 years. The subscription costs between Rs50 to Rs500 a year.

Reading books instils a lot of knowledge in children, said Basarat Kazim, the manager of the library.

“While reading books, children find a new world for themselves, and it strengthens their minds,” she said.

The mobile library has been catering to the needs of young readers for 40 years now.

Its purpose is to not just encourage reading but also to highlight the lack of libraries in the city.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
books Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
library, book bus, children, Lahore, Gulberg Town
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.