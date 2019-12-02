Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore twins killed in firing between two groups

3 hours ago
Lahore twins killed in firing between two groups

Twin brothers were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Lahore’s Misri Shah Sunday night. 

Their cousin, Munir, and two others have been arrested for the shooting.

Rehman and Faizan were meeting members of a drug trafficking group, the police said. The group, however, opened fire on the brothers after an argument. Their accomplice, Asif, was shot in the leg during the firing. The police said that Asif has been named in a double murder case.

City SP Raza Safdar Kazmi said that teams have been formed to arrest the absconding suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.