Lahore twins killed in firing between two groups

Twin brothers were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Lahore’s Misri Shah Sunday night.

Their cousin, Munir, and two others have been arrested for the shooting.

Rehman and Faizan were meeting members of a drug trafficking group, the police said. The group, however, opened fire on the brothers after an argument. Their accomplice, Asif, was shot in the leg during the firing. The police said that Asif has been named in a double murder case.

City SP Raza Safdar Kazmi said that teams have been formed to arrest the absconding suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.