Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack

He changed into a hospital gown after protest turned violent

Footage shows the lawyer clashing with the police outside the hospital gate. He was later shifted into an ambulance by the police after he changed into a blue hospital gown.

The anchor of SAMAA TV's programme 7 Se 8 questionedthe former president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association about the incident.

Rashid Lodhi said that the patients are no different from the lawyers. "They are our brothers too," he remarked and went on to defend the protest.