Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack

6 hours ago
He changed into a hospital gown after protest turned violent

A lawyer who was among the violent protesters who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on Wednesday was later escorted out of the hospital by the police in a wheelchair after he disguised himself as a patient.

Footage shows the lawyer clashing with the police outside the hospital gate. He was later shifted into an ambulance by the police after he changed into a blue hospital gown.

The anchor of SAMAA TV's programme 7 Se 8 questioned the former president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association about the incident.

Rashid Lodhi said that the patients are no different from the lawyers. "They are our brothers too," he remarked and went on to defend the protest.

