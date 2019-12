The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The rain will make the weather in the province even colder but is likely to reduce the fog.

Fog has covered Lahore and other cities in Punjab, making it difficult to see beyond 10 metres. Flights are being delayed and it has become difficult for people to drive.

Sections of the motorway are also being closed due to the fog.

