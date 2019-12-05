Lack of schools can’t dent Swat students’ passion to study

Students in Swat are determined to get educated, even after being forced to study in open fields instead of schools.

“We don’t have a school and it’s difficult for us to study in the open during winters,” said a student. “We don’t have classrooms, washrooms or even water.”

The only government school located in the village of Mela Gah was demolished two years ago for reconstruction purposes. But it hasn’t been reconstructed yet nor has a new school been built.

We want the government to build a school for us, the students demanded.

They also do not have any security for their belongings and have to look after them themselves.

The school was given to contractors, who never showed up, according to Education Department Director Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim. “I will talk to the government and get the matter resolved,” he added.