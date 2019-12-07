Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Labourer killed after falling off Karachi factory lift

2 hours ago
Labourer killed after falling off Karachi factory lift

A labourer was killed on Friday in Karachi after he fell off the cargo lift at the factory he worked at. 

Lal Mohammad, who was in his 30s, worked at a bread making factory in the Karachi Korangi Industrial Area. The cargo lift he was in only had safety rails up to the first floor. After that, there was nothing.

The company, however, has cast doubts on his mental faculties. They say multiple people tried to stop him from getting into the lift but he didn’t listen to them. His family has denied their claims.

His family says that Mohammad often felt dizzy when his blood pressure dropped. They believe he was experiencing dizziness and fell, but there were no rails to stop him from falling out of the lift.

 

Karachi
 
