KP police set up helpdesk for tourists

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have formed a helpdesk for tourists visiting the province during winter vacations.

A meeting was held at KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani’s Office where arrangements were finalised for managing the tourists. It was attended by DIG Mazharul Haq and Hazara Range Traffic SP Tariq Khan.

The Hazara DIG has issued instructions to officers of all divisions. The police must consider it their duty to provide basic facilities to people, he remarked. 

They should be there if someone’s vehicle stops working or their tyre is punctured. Sometimes people need help to cross the road and the police should be there for that, the DIG added.

