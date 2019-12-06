Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
KP plans to block FIA probe into Peshawar BRT project

1 hour ago
Provincial govt says it'll appeal PHC verdict in Supreme Court

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned to block the Federal Investigation Agency's investigation into alleged corruption and prolonged delays in the completion of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The construction work on Peshawar metro bus project began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its completion in one year.

However, even after more than two years, the project is yet to be completed.

Ajmal Wazir, a spokesman for the KP chief minister, told reporters in Peshawar Friday they would appeal the Peshawar High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The PHC had raised several questions while announcing its verdict in the case Thursday. It had directed the FIA complete its investigation in 45 days and submit a report.

The verdict was announced on multiple petitions filed with regard to the project.

The court had inquired why the project was not completed in the six-month and one-year time limits. It had asked why the tender was given to a black-listed company and why the project's cost increased by 35%.

The court had also raised questions pertaining to former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who is currently the federal minister of defence.

khyber pakhtunkhwa Peshawar metro bus
 
