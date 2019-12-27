Kidnapped five-year-old rescued in Karachi within eight hours

A five-year-old child was rescued within eight hours after she was kidnapped by a man on a motorcycle in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar on Thursday.

The child’s parents had registered a complaint with the police after which they swung into action.

The Ferozabad police traced the suspect with the help of the CCTV footage of the kidnapping. They claimed that the suspect, a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar, had taken the child to a house in the Sindhi Muslim Society.

The suspect has been identified as Taha.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.