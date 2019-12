An accountability court in Sukkur has approved the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah in an assets case.

The court has ordered that Shah will be released after he submits a Rs5 million surety bond.

NAB has accused Shah of owning more assets than known sources of income.

He was arrested in Islamabad on September 18 and then shifted to Sukkur.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court had approved the bail of PPP leader Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram