Khawaja Saad Rafique’s judicial remand extended till Dec 23

A Lahore accountability court extended on Monday Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique’s judicial remand in the Paragon Housing case.

They will remain in judicial custody till December 23.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case on Monday. During the hearing, Saad Rafique said that an open court trial is the right of every person, but his trial has been closed. Reporters aren’t even being allowed in the courtroom, he contended.

He said the truth is being hidden from the people. The police stop reporters, lawyers and supporters from entering the courtroom each time, he accused. The judge then ordered that the reporters and lawyers be allowed in court.

If you can’t handle the security here, I’ll call in the Rangers, said Judge Hassan.

The court also approved Saad Rafique’s request to attend the National Assembly session. It extended his remand till December 23.

