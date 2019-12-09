Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Khawaja Saad Rafique’s judicial remand extended till Dec 23

1 hour ago
Khawaja Saad Rafique’s judicial remand extended till Dec 23

A Lahore accountability court extended on Monday Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique’s judicial remand in the Paragon Housing case.

They will remain in judicial custody till December 23.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case on Monday. During the hearing, Saad Rafique said that an open court trial is the right of every person, but his trial has been closed. Reporters aren’t even being allowed in the courtroom, he contended.

He said the truth is being hidden from the people. The police stop reporters, lawyers and supporters from entering the courtroom each time, he accused. The judge then ordered that the reporters and lawyers be allowed in court.

If you can’t handle the security here, I’ll call in the Rangers, said Judge Hassan.

The court also approved Saad Rafique’s request to attend the National Assembly session. It extended his remand till December 23.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khawaja saad rafique Paragon City
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Paragon City , khawaja salman rafique, lahore, nab, accountability court,
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.