Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Khanewal-Multan Motorway shut as fog blankets most of Punjab

9 mins ago
The Khanewal-Multan Motorway section has been closed by the Motorway police due to dense fog which continued to blanket different Punjab regions Thursday morning.

Fog has been reported in Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Mian Channu, Chichawatni, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmadpur Sharqia and Taranda Muhammad Panah.

According to the Motorway police spokesperson, the Multan-Sukkur (M5) Motorway and a section of the Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad (M3) Motorway were closed amidst the extreme weather conditions.

A section of the M4 motorway connecting Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot and M1’s section from Swabi to Burhan village have also been closed.

The spokesperson said visibility is varying between zero to 20 metres across the national highways.

