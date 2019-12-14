Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Kasur police want children to know about ‘good’, ‘bad’ touches

1 hour ago
The Kasur DPO wants to educate people, especially children, about the difference between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ touches in order to curb rising cases of child abuse.

They have been holding lectures at schools to tell children about their rights. The police have also reunited 80 missing children with their parents.

Community liaison officers have been appointed to bridge the gap between the public and the police and arrange lectures on child rights.

A sermon written by the RPO has been shared with all mosques so that they can make it a part of their Friday sermon.

Moreover, cases are being heard at an open court at the DPO office every day. A tent has been set up for the purpose too.  

The police have started profiling the entire district. A list of all sexual offenders has been prepared and the police have even identified places where bodies were dumped.

Efforts are being made to ensure regular inspections of police stations and make sure their performance is up to par.

According to the police, the percentage of complaint redressal has gone up to 78% from 19% since the new DPO took charge.

Three bodies of children were found in Chunian on September 17. According to the police, they were among five children who had gone missing from various areas of the district in the last three months. Protests broke out in Chunian a day after the bodies were found. Demonstrators demanded the arrest of the murderers. Traders also closed markets in solidarity with the protesters.

