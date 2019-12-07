Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete

Good news Karachi, the underpass at the Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Tariq Road traffic light intersection has been completed.

The Sindh government has announced its completion and it will be inaugurated today (Saturday). It will help people coming to shop on Tariq Road or in Bahadurabad and save them from getting stuck traffic.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to inaugurate the new underpass, along with a number of other projects. Some of the projects he will inaugurate were completed two years ago.

He will be inaugurating Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Flyover, Tipu Sultan Road, Submarine Underpass, Sunset Boulevard Flyover, Korangi 12000 Road and Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road (Stadium Road).

