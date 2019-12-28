Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again

Previously, Rs800m was spent to reconstruct University Road

A portion of the road caved in Friday night. Commuters faced trouble Saturday morning as the authorities closed a side of the road.

In 2016, the road went through a major reconstruction process on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It is one of the longest and busiest roads of the metropolis. A Sunday Bazaar and four public universities, the NED University, FUUAST, University of Karachi and Sir Syed University are all located on it.