Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again

Saad Sabri - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Previously, Rs800m was spent to reconstruct University Road The University Road of Karachi, which was reconstructed for a hefty Rs800 million in 2016 by the Sindh government, has been damaged once again. A portion of the road caved in Friday night. Commuters faced trouble Saturday morning as the authorities closed a side of the road.In 2016, the road went through a major reconstruction process on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. It is one of the longest and busiest roads of the metropolis. A Sunday Bazaar and four public universities, the NED University, FUUAST, University of Karachi and Sir Syed University are all located on it.