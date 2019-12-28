Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Previously, Rs800m was spent to reconstruct University Road

The University Road of Karachi, which was reconstructed for a hefty Rs800 million in 2016 by the Sindh government, has been damaged once again.

A portion of the road caved in Friday night. Commuters faced trouble Saturday morning as the authorities closed a side of the road.

In 2016, the road went through a major reconstruction process on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It is one of the longest and busiest roads of the metropolis. A Sunday Bazaar and four public universities, the NED University, FUUAST, University of Karachi and Sir Syed University are all located on it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi University Road
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
CNG, Petrol, Petrol price, CNG price, CNG kit, LPG, CNG stations
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.