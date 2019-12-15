Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Karachi’s lawyers come out in support of PIC victims

1 hour ago
They staged a peaceful demonstration at Do Talwar

Karachi’s lawyers aren’t standing by their colleagues in Lahore. They staged a demonstration at Clifton’s Do Talwar on Saturday evening in support of the victims of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack and against the lawyers who attacked the PIC.

Chanting slogans of lawyer-doctor unity, the demonstrating lawyers held signs and placards urging members of the legal community to avoid violence. Some of their placards bore messages like 'wakeel, doctor bhai bhai', 'justice for PIC victims' and 'law doesn't equal violence'.

The lawyers lit candles for the three

victims of the December 11 attack and called for action against the lawyers involved.

The lawyers were all members of the Sindh

High Court Bar Association.  Their protest

did not disrupt traffic at Do Talwar at all.

They said they wanted to hold a peaceful

demonstration to give a message of upholding the law and maintaining peace.

After a two-hour demonstration, the lawyers left.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
