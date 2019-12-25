Karachi trains delayed by 12 hours because of ‘bad weather’

Passengers had to wait for long hours at railway stations in Karachi as trains were delayed by 12 hours on Tuesday.

The Shah Hussain Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore reached the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station 12 hours late. Because of the delays, passengers were forced to spend nights at the station in the cold weather.

“We are waiting here since 4pm but there’s still no sign of our train,” said a passenger travelling to Lahore.

Awam Express and Hazara Express also witnessed a delay of seven hours from its actual schedule. Shalimar Express arrived six hours late from its expected arrival time.

Passengers blamed the delays on the authorities and expressed their anger towards Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

“The inquiry department of the railway did not inform us of the delay, neither did they give the option to get our seats cancelled,” another passenger complained.

The delay in the schedules was caused by foggy weather condition in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, according to officials.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.