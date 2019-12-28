Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi to pay more for electricity over next nine months

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi to pay more for electricity over next nine months

Photo: AFP

Karachi will now have to pay more for electricity for the next nine months. K-Electric has increased the price of electricity to Rs1.62 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority notified the increase and has allowed KE to charge the increased price from consumers. The decision was taken because of the variation in fuel prices from June 2016 to June 2019.

The new price will be applicable for the next nine months and after every four months dues of the remaining months will also be collected, according to NEPRA. By September 2020, a total of Rs21 billion will be collected through consumers.

The notification by NEPRA stated that during the last three years KE’s electricity prices went up from six paisa to Rs1.62 per unit. During the same period prices decreased from four paisa to Rs1.22 per unit as well.  

“This way, in the last 36 months, electricity prices have increased 21 times and decreased 15 times,” the notification added.

NEPRA has also allowed other power distribution companies to charge an additional Rs1.56 per unit for electricity. The increase was allowed as electricity was sold to consumers at a lower price in October.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
KE, Karachi, electricity, NEPRA
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.