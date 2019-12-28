Karachi to pay more for electricity over next nine months

Karachi will now have to pay more for electricity for the next nine months. K-Electric has increased the price of electricity to Rs1.62 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority notified the increase and has allowed KE to charge the increased price from consumers. The decision was taken because of the variation in fuel prices from June 2016 to June 2019.

The new price will be applicable for the next nine months and after every four months dues of the remaining months will also be collected, according to NEPRA. By September 2020, a total of Rs21 billion will be collected through consumers.

The notification by NEPRA stated that during the last three years KE’s electricity prices went up from six paisa to Rs1.62 per unit. During the same period prices decreased from four paisa to Rs1.22 per unit as well.

“This way, in the last 36 months, electricity prices have increased 21 times and decreased 15 times,” the notification added.

NEPRA has also allowed other power distribution companies to charge an additional Rs1.56 per unit for electricity. The increase was allowed as electricity was sold to consumers at a lower price in October.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.