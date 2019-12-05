Karachi milk prices to stay at Rs94/litre, orders court

The Sindh High Court ordered on Thursday to maintain milk prices at Rs94 per litre across Karachi during a hearing of the contempt of court plea filed against inflated milk prices.

The plea was filed last month by Imran Shahzad. It stated that the court ordered milk to be sold at an official rate of Rs94, but it is being sold at higher prices in the city.

The commissioner of Karachi presented a report on the trade of milk in court. It stated that the commodity was being sold at the price assigned by court. “The prices haven’t been increased and all those sellers selling milk at higher prices will be arrested,” he vowed.

The court ordered investigations to be continuously conducted, and adjourned the hearing till further notice.

More than 453 shopkeepers selling milk at higher prices have paid a total fine of more than Rs2 million, according to the report.