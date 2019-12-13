Karachi mayor promises new, improved parks, starting Safari Park

Says SC Bahria Town money should go to Karachi

Karachiites have a new place to hang out! The city’s Safari Park has been renovated and has more than 400 species of animals now. Fountains and ponds have been built, and rides for children will be installed soon.

“Safari Park caters to people from all classes of

Karachi,” said Mayor Wasim Akhtar on SAMAA

TV’s show Naya Din. “If you come

here on weekends you will find the park packed with families,” he said.

According to Akhtar, the park was about to get

encroached upon, but the authorities managed to save it. “We got orders from

the Supreme Court to remove the encroachment,” he said.

“It took two years to complete the park,” said Safari

Park Director Omer Ayub. “There are a lot of other things in the pipeline at

the moment that will soon be added to it,” he said.

Ayub has now been posted at the Karachi Zoo where he

will work on reviving a 25-year old spot.

Akhtar emphasised on the maintenance of parks and

said it was easy to build them but difficult to maintain them. He identified lack

of spaces as the biggest problem of parks.

“Safaris are very different from zoos and other

horticultural departments,” he said. “They require space and capacity as

animals are provided open areas. Throughout the world, the concept of

captivation is getting redundant and we aim to bring this to our zoos as well,”

the mayor claimed.

Along with the completion of Safari Park, other

parks of Karachi have either been completely renovated or are in the process of

being renovated. “Kidney Hill Park, which is spread over 62 acres, is being

renovated,” Akhtar said.

The park will be Karachi’s first city forest. Renovation

of the Polo Ground, Jheel Park and Ibn-e-Qasim Park has been completed, whereas

Hill Park is under renovation.

The mayor blamed the Sindh government for the

mismanagement of parks and other projects in Karachi. “We need funds,” he said.

“There are two projects that have been left dead; the SIII and K-IV sewerage

and water projects.

“The Supreme Court is getting Rs463 billion in the

Bahria Town case and 190 million pounds, from abroad which belong to Sindh and

should be spent here,” Akhtar said.

“Karachi makes 65% of the budget for Islamabad and

90% budget for Sindh,” he said, referring to the revenue made by the city.

The money that belongs to Karachi should be given so that it can be used for the development of the city, he said.

