Karachi mayor promises new, improved parks, starting Safari Park

Karachiiteshave a new place to hang out! The city’s Safari Park has been renovated and hasmore than 400 species of animals now. Fountains and ponds have been built, andrides for children will be installed soon.
“Safari Park caters to people from all classes ofKarachi,” said Mayor Wasim Akhtar on SAMAATV’s show Naya Din. “If you comehere on weekends you will find the park packed with families,” he said.
According to Akhtar, the park was about to getencroached upon, but the authorities managed to save it. “We got orders fromthe Supreme Court to remove the encroachment,” he said.
“It took two years to complete the park,” said SafariPark Director Omer Ayub. “There are a lot of other things in the pipeline atthe moment that will soon be added to it,” he said.
Ayub has now been posted at the Karachi Zoo where hewill work on reviving a 25-year old spot.
Akhtar emphasised on the maintenance of parks andsaid it was easy to build them but difficult to maintain them. He identified lackof spaces as the biggest problem of parks.
“Safaris are very different from zoos and otherhorticultural departments,” he said. “They require space and capacity asanimals are provided open areas. Throughout the world, the concept ofcaptivation is getting redundant and we aim to bring this to our zoos as well,”the mayor claimed.
Along with the completion of Safari Park, otherparks of Karachi have either been completely renovated or are in the process ofbeing renovated. “Kidney Hill Park, which is spread over 62 acres, is beingrenovated,” Akhtar said.
The park will be Karachi’s first city forest. Renovationof the Polo Ground, Jheel Park and Ibn-e-Qasim Park has been completed, whereasHill Park is under renovation.
The mayor blamed the Sindh government for themismanagement of parks and other projects in Karachi. “We need funds,” he said.“There are two projects that have been left dead; the SIII and K-IV sewerageand water projects.
“The Supreme Court is getting Rs463 billion in theBahria Town case and 190 million pounds, from abroad which belong to Sindh andshould be spent here,” Akhtar said.
“Karachi makes 65% of the budget for Islamabad and90% budget for Sindh,” he said, referring to the revenue made by the city.
The money that belongs to Karachi should be given so that it can be used for the development of the city, he said.
