Karachi man accused of rape beaten up by neighbours

They said he tried to rape a seven-year-old girl

The residents then handed him over to the police. “There have been incidents before this where he has been accused of such behavior,” said residents of his apartment building.

The accused, identified as Adnan, had come over to help the girl with her homework and then tried to rape her, according to her family.

The girl had protested loudly after which the family caught him red-handed. The police have arrested Adnan and further investigations are underway.