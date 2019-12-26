Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Karachi gas stations to reopen Thursday night: SSGC

7 mins ago
The CNG stations in Karachi which were supposed to open 8pm Wednesday will now reopen 8pm Thursday, according to the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The city is yet to get CNG this week.

The company announced its decision just a while before the gas stations were about to resume supply Wednesday night. People standing in queues at every gas station were puzzled when refused gas. Many protested outside the stations and demanded the government take action.

The station owners, too, are in distress. Some of them have also reportedly supplied gas to few of the motorists, violating the SSGC notification.

Last week, gas stations were open for only two days.

“How will we carry on our household chores with no gas available?” asked one of the residents.

Gas has only been available at the stations for nine hours since December 16. People in Lahore and other parts of Punjab have also been suffering from a shortage of gas.

The SSGC says that gas supply to CNG stations was suspended to meet the shortage in the commercial sector and for household purposes.

Click here to see what the SUI Northern Senior Manager had to say about the issue on Tuesday.

