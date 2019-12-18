Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Karachi finally gets to see the zoo’s Mughal Garden

1 hour ago
Karachi finally gets to see the zoo’s Mughal Garden

The Karachi Zoo’s Mughal Garden is finally going to open to the public on Friday (December 20).

Renovations are done but this isn’t the first time the garden has undergone construction work: it was also renovated by the zoo administration in 2011 and 2012.

This will mark the first time the garden, also known as the ‘baradari’, will be open to the general public. Mayor Wasim Akhtar will inaugurate the garden.

The Mughal Garden is spread over 1.83 acres of land within the 56-acre Karachi Zoo. It was made in 1971 by the KMC but wasn’t open to the public. It was only for VIPs and government officers’ families.

Karachi Zoo Director Kunwar Ayub said renovation work was completed in just 20 days. And it didn’t use the KMC’s money.

I sought the help of Karachi’s generous people to come forward and contribute, he said. After sharing the idea, they agreed to stand with me, he said. He did not, however, reveal how much was spent on the renovation.

“We were trying to give a touch of Mughal emperors to the baradari during the renovation work. The white and golden colour theme will attract visitors,” he added.

 

Ayub said he will place a ‘takht’ (throne) in the Mughal Garden with a red carpet to beautify the place more and give it a regal look.

Around 2,000 flowers, including gainda, jaffery, cosmos, chandni, din ka raja and roses, have been planted in the garden.

When asked how the zoo is planning to maintain the garden, Ayub said he has a solution. “We will open the Mughal Garden from 9am to 6pm. The city wardens are going to be deployed there to guide the general public. They will warn them not to damage the garden,” he added.

