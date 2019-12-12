Karachi doctors come out to condemn PIC attack

They staged a protest outside Civil hospital

The Young Doctors Association of Sindh staged protests on Thursday outside the medical superintendent's office at Civil Hospital, Karachi, to condemn how lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

The doctors held placards with slogans against lawyers. They expressed their support for doctors in Lahore.

Almost 25 doctors were injured a day earlier. PIC’s windows were smashed and nurses and paramedical staff were attacked with sticks and stones. A police mobile car was burned, as was a check post.

The Young Doctors Association of Punjab has announced a boycott of OPDs at the PIC and other hospitals across Punjab.

Sindh is observing a black day in solidarity with the victims of the attack.

