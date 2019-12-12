Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi doctors come out to condemn PIC attack

18 mins ago
They staged a protest outside Civil hospital

The Young Doctors Association of Sindh staged protests on Thursday outside the medical superintendent's office at Civil Hospital, Karachi, to condemn how lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

The doctors held placards with slogans against lawyers. They expressed their support for doctors in Lahore.

Almost 25 doctors were injured a day earlier. PIC’s windows were smashed and nurses and paramedical staff were attacked with sticks and stones. A police mobile car was burned, as was a check post.

The Young Doctors Association of Punjab has announced a boycott of OPDs at the PIC and other hospitals across Punjab.

Sindh is observing a black day in solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi PIC Attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.