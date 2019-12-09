Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Karachi Central’s grounds to be cleared of construction materials

55 mins ago
Karachi Central’s grounds to be cleared of construction materials

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited has ordered removal of all construction material from playgrounds in Karachi’s District Central.

The SIDCL, a federal organisation, directed contractors to evacuate all these parks and playgrounds.

The contractor, M/s Zahid & Brothers, had converted these playgrounds into their temporary warehouses with regard to the construction of three flyovers in the city. They had their crushing plants and other machinery installed there for the last three years or so.

While these depots caused health hazards for residents, they also deprived them of their leisure spots.

SIDCL Technical Manager Qaiser Ali issued the directives in response to a letter written by DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi.

Hashmi last week requested the SIDCL chief executive officer to order an end to construction related activities in these grounds.

The SIDCL official asked contractors to evacuate the JEFCO Ground in Nazimabad Block L, Children’s Playground in Nazimabad No. 2, Sports Complex adjacent to Ghalib Library, Rizvia Chowrangi Playground, Shadman Playground and Mujahid Playground in Nazimabad No. 1.

The contractor was also asked to restore these grounds to their original condition at the earliest, so that they could be re-developed for the public.

District Central Karachi
 
