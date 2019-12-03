Karachi: ANF seizes more than 50kg of cocaine in Keamari

The Anti-Narcotics Force seized on Tuesday four containers of cocaine from the South Asia Pakistan Terminals in Karachi’s Keamari.

Huge amounts of cocaine were found in the containers of four South American women, according to the ANF.

“More than 50 kilogrammes of cocaine was seized from just one container,” said an official of the ANF.

The drugs are worth millions of rupees, he added.

The South Asia Pakistan Terminal is located at the Keamari Groyne basin and is one of the largest deep-sea container terminals for ships entering the city.